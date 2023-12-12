Our Viewpoint | Climate action needed

By Our Viewpoint

The COP 28 conference hosted in the oilrich United Arab Emirates for the last 12 days ends today.

News articles, images, analysis and carefully crafted statements from lobbyists for various voices and interests, have dominated the global media agenda for this period.

Climate activists, driven by a sense of urgency over the rapid heating of the planet, are demanding a firm resolution with a clear roadmap to phase out fossil fuels.

Greta Thunberg, a prominent voice in the climate movement, didn’t hide her disdain remarking “lobbyists have been influencing these conferences since forever, and this just puts a very clear face to it … it’s completely ridiculous.”

Unsurprisingly, some Opec countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, are advocating for a more diluted approach.

Whilst there is a need to strike a balance between the various expectations, particularly amongst emerging economies that view industrialisation as pivotal in terms of economic growth, job creation and poverty alleviation, it is paramount to remember that the fate of our planet rests on the decisions made and firm commitments secured at COP 28.

Lorraine Chiponda, a Zimbabwean climate activist, says COP 28 started going in the right direction with the commitment of nations to finance the “loss and damage” fund to assist global south countries that are grappling with the ecological, social, and economic impact of climate change but “we need much more”.

Much more means ensuring that most nations that participated in COP 28 agree that the final text of the conference resolution makes specific reference to phase out fossil fuel.

Although we are already off the mark when it comes to the key Paris goal of holding temperatures down to 1,5 degrees, the urgency to contain global emissions is becoming more apparent by the day.

The icepacks in the Antarctic are melting at an astonishing rate. Indigenous and ‘first-nation’ people such as the ‘Inuit” are bearing the brunt of immediate climate change.

The time for action is now. To paraphrase Shakespeare, the final outcome of COP 28 cannot afford to be “much ado about nothing.”