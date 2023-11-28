Our Viewpoint | Climate change health impacts

By Our Viewpoint

Ahead of COP28 in Dubai, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has flagged the impact of climate change on health, urging leaders gathered at the world summit to prioritise human health in climate discussions.

Recent extreme weather events worldwide provide a glimpse of the apocalyptic future awaiting the planet in a rapidly warming world.

Nearly half of humanity lives in areas that are acutely vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

Droughts, floods, and heatwaves will strain healthcare infrastructure, threatening lives and livelihoods. The global food systems will struggle to support a growing population, while compromised water sources compound the challenges.

Climate change will also fuel the surge of infectious diseases like dengue and cholera.

Busisiwe Mavuso, the chief executive of Business Leadership South Africa has called for COP28 world leaders to adopt a pragmatic approach to countries like South Africa that are grappling with economies largely dependent on coal.

She says a just transition must balance lives and livelihoods. WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has cautioned world leaders that the “time is now” for decisive and collaborative action to mitigate climate change’s health impacts.

Failure to act swiftly, he says, will leave health systems worldwide vulnerable to the overwhelming effects of climate change.

COP28 leaders must acknowledge that poverty alleviation is an essential component in the broader plan to mitigate the health impacts associated with climate change.

Previous COP gatherings have come under criticism for talks that have failed to materialise into firm financial commitments and implementation.

Record temperatures, rising sea levels and an alarming increase in natural disasters are rapidly closing in on humanity.

Let’s hope that Ghebreyesus’ warning to world leaders is received and acted upon with the same gravitas with which he delivered his message.