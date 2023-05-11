Our Viewpoint | Closing schools in KZN

By Witness Reporter

While the Education Department’s intention to close around 900 schools in the province where enrolment is lower than 200 pupils makes sense, the decision will have a far-reaching impact on the pupils and is not one to be rushed or approached without an airtight and clear plan of action, which appears to be lacking.

Concerns expressed in yesterday’s article highlight the silence around important issues, including school transportation and accommodation, which will arise if these small rural schools are closed.

It’s one thing to close schools that are costing too much to maintain for the low number of pupils, however, as DA provincial education spokesperson Imran Keeka has stressed, the decision must first and foremost serve the pupils’ best interests.

If not, the closure of schools may come at the expense of a high drop-out rate.

In the wake of the multiple crises our society faces, of which youth unemployment is dire, education is the one glimmer of hope in rising above the ever-sinking mire.

While moving pupils to bigger schools, potentially with better resources, sounds like a viable solution, the Education Department needs to urgently answer questions around how it is going to ensure no pupil is left behind in this big transition.

What happened to the original plan (10 years ago) to build boarding establishments to accommodate children who now have to attend schools farther from their homes?

Where is the talk about the transportation programme for these pupils?

These are the questions raised by the SA Democratic Teachers Union that need answers

We would also like to see a budget, stipulating how the closed schools’ funds will be distributed to assist with the added numbers at existing schools, which will require extra resources.

Schools in the province are already strained for resources, this move must not exacerbate their load.