Our Viewpoint | Corruption and the NHI

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union’s (Nehawu) protest action at Grey’s Hospital this week, demanding an investigation into alleged “ghost” employees, highlighted one of the corruptive administration defects the Department of Health (DoH) needs to rectify if it is serious about making the National Health Insurance (NHI) a success.

Nehawu’s demands, that the department deals with the issue of ghost employees by filling vacant posts and alleviating chronic staff shortages with actual “warm bodies”, are not over-burdensome.

Post-covid-19, health-care workers are still under immense strain, begging the question, what is the health department doing to ensure its services reach the public corruption free?

A huge part of that job is managing efficiently, human resources as well as financial resources.

To experience chronic staff shortages, while “ghosts” occupy space on payrolls is demoralising for the over-stressed and under-resourced workers doing their utmost to provide health care to the public, often with little recognition.

These issues continue to unfold in the forefront of the recently passed NHI Bill, which has received mixed reaction, for many reasons that resonate with the examples above.

Everyone who values equality and envisions a South Africa where every citizen is provided with the same high-quality health care that currently only 16% of the population enjoys as medical-aid clients, would agree that on paper, the NHI is a roadmap to realising that vision.

However, when that bill is held up to the light, the gaping flaws of dysfunctionality outshine its merit.

One can only hope that the solution the NHI promises is incentive enough for the Department of Health to cut out corruption and get its house in order.

We’re all rooting for this outcome.