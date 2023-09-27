Our Viewpoint | Corruption like a cancer

By Our Viewpoint

In yesterday’s lead article, we wrote that fraud and corruption leading to financial loss, tops the list of risks at Msunduzi Municipality. This, while an unpalatable pill to swallow, is not unexpected.

We also wrote yesterday that uMngeni Municipality will be taking disciplinary action against its own employees who are bypassing electricity meters, a problem rife in many municipalities.

According to a report submitted to the uMngeni executive committee recently, disconnections were carried out on the properties of 44 staff members earlier this month.

ALSO READ | uMngeni to take action against employees caught stealing electricity

Proactively, an electricity audit will also be conducted on employees’ and councillors’ properties.

The ethics involved in stealing electricity, from your own employer, shows a lack of respect, not only for the law and your employer, but for the fact that in a sea of unemployed people, you have a job.

There is a mindset among too many government employees, at municipal, provincial and national level, that the theft of services and other commodities is okay.

Perhaps they think that stealing from the state is acceptable.

The problem is, it’s not “just the state”.

It’s all of us who are affected when services fail because maintenance hasn’t been done, because there was not enough revenue to do so.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi lists its top 20 risks

When the state has given the clear message that theft on a grand scale is not punished and that high profile people who mess up in this regard can simply resign rather than take the rap, it is little wonder that there is scant regard for the rules.

Do these individuals think rules are there just for the sake of bureaucracy?

Do they believe they don’t apply in their case?

Or do they do what others have taught them it’s acceptable to do?

Corruption remains the cancer that is eating the state and its enterprises from their very core.

Years and years of the effects of graft are the reasons our country is struggling to cope with service provision.