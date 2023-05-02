Our Viewpoint | Costly damage to the city

By Stephanie Saville

For many residents, blaming the City for everything wrong in Msunduzi municipal is easy to do.

While the shortcomings are plain for all to see, there are things which impact the overall aesthetics and functioning of the city which are simply beyond the municipality’s control.

A report we cover in today’s newspaper brings this home starkly.

ALSO READ | Education Department building deemed unfit for workers

The City is at the mercy of numerous packs of thieves who are stealing the city’s infrastructure on a daily basis.

We’ve all seen the evidence of this.

Take a walk on the pavements of the CBD and other areas and see how many maintenance access covers are missing.

Remember how some brazen person was even stealing the roofing sheets off the city hall recently.

Much of the fence surrounding the old cemetery in the city was cut away, bar by bar, and sold off by crooks.

Steel bars on the edges of bridges over our rivers have also been pilfered, leaving yawning gaps, dangerous for both pedestrians and motorists.

Who remembers when a major pylon collapsed near Camps Drift after the massive metal screws holding it in place were removed.

Cables disappear at an alarming rate.

In addition to the wide-scale theft, the City has to deal with the wanton destruction of its property, like that being inflicted on traffic lights by drunk drivers, or those who are driving negligently.

Another aspect to this is the destruction of concrete pavements and drains by heavy duty vehicles mounting them, crushing them under their weight.

The damage done from these examples alone has the potential to cost the city millions of rands each year.

It’s money Msunduzi simply does not have.

ALSO READ | KZN Budget: Additional funds for strained health and education programmes

The City could, however, start to reclaim costs of the damage done to traffic lights from the guilty drivers.

It could start regular patrols in areas where heavy duty trucks park on pavements, like in the industrial areas, and spot fine the drivers.

Punish these offenders.

Residents would applaud, loudly.