Our Viewpoint | DA/IFP coalition

By Our Viewpoint

The decision by the IFP and the DA to restrict their coalition agreement to the two parties could be the answer to a myriad of challenges currently faced by coalition parties across hung municipalities.

The IFP and DA yesterday concluded a coalition agreement to support one another in KwaZulu-Natal’s hung municipalities.

ALSO READ | Letters | Electoral changes needed for coalitions

Unlike in other municipalities, such as Johannesburg and Tshwane, where coalitions are made up of a plethora of political parties, the DA and IFP have chosen to exclude other political parties from their agreement.

Restricting the number of players in a coalition agreement removes many of the complications that come with coalitions involving multiple players.

What has become apparent in coalitions involving multiple players is that it is not always possible to keep the coalition intact.

For example, in the Tshwane municipalities, where the DA was in a coalition consisting of several parties, all that was required to collapse the government was for a single party to walk out of the agreement.

In Johannesburg, a fallout between the DA and some smaller parties which formed part of the DA-led coalition, saw the DA -led coalition being removed from power.

ALSO READ | Between a rock and a hard place: ANC-EFF partnership ‘would create tension’ within ANC

The same thing happened in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, where power keeps changing hands as parties switch allegiances.

While problems could still arise within the IFP and DA coalition, it would be easier for the two political parties to resolve conflicts.

Besides, the DA and IFP seem to agree on a number of issues, including on the contentious issues around the expropriation of land without compensation.

Both the DA and IFP, who believe that land owners should be compensated for expropriated land, have objected to the adoption of the Expropriation Bill by the National Assembly.

While it is early to tell whether the agreement between the two parties will work, it is a positive experiment given the challenges currently faced by multiple-party coalitions.