Our Viewpoint | Dangerous messaging

Janice Whitelaw

The level of political tension in KwaZulu-Natal, as evidenced by the volley of acrimonious statements whizzing back and forth through cyberspace at present, is way too high.

The media is being bombarded by aggressive Whatsapps and e-mails which serve only to cast the party or politician on the receiving end of that particular missive’s malice, in a very bad light.

The tone is often vicious and the messages are often defamatory.

It seems there are no holds barred in terms of naming people who have been accused of sexual or other acts, before these allegations have even been proven.

As coalitions crumble and municipalities are bombarded by power struggles, there is much at stake in terms of power dynamics in councils.

In corrupt councils, these dynamics control who gets the tenders and where the money goes.

With the prevailing power play between the EFF, IFP, ANC and DA in KZN, tensions appear to be escalating fast.

This is a dangerous state of affairs.

The last thing this province needs is another political powder-keg situation where one spark ignites chaos and violence.

While a culture of one-upmanship and rivalry is inherent in politics, in a country and province where bitter and deadly battles have been fought between parties in the past, it is unhelpful for parties to display a culture of not only intolerance, but all-out hostility.

This newspaper has commented previously on the tone of communications from political parties in KZN.

It has been an ongoing point of concern.

Those who head party communications departments must take heed of the language being used across platforms to convey their messages.

Instead of fanning and fuelling the fires, politicians need to calm down and act responsibly.

There is way too much to lose if they continue in this vein.