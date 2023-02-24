Our Viewpoint | De Ruyter Unleashed

Witness Reporter

Andre de Ruyter’s exit from Eskom is yet another rocky moment that serves to further weaken confidence in the ailing power utility.

De Ruyter’s explosive revelations made in a television interview have raised further important questions about the shameful state of play at Eskom.

They also resulted in his being booted out unceremoniously after the convening of a special Eskom board meeting.

It was unsurprising that he was given his marching orders; if you are not perceived as being on “Team ANC” while working at a state-owned enterprise, your future will likely not be all that bright there.

Speaking on that public platform about Eskom being a feeding trough and the ANC as plunderers was perhaps both brave and foolish, considering the consequences that could result.

It’s a risk that De Ruyter is prepared to take.

As has been reported, he quoted an unnamed senior government minister saying “You know, you have to be pragmatic — to pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit.”

Speaking to the same minister about a high-level politician who was involved in corruption, De Ruyter said he was told it was inevitable “that this would come out anyway.”

We still don’t know exactly who he was referring to in the interview as being accepting of widespread corruption at Eskom.

De Ruyter must know he cannot leave these allegations there.

Already, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) wants to open a case against him to get him to reveal the names of those he was speaking about.

Indeed, now the questions raised inevitably must be answered.

Who is the minister he was referring to?

Why would De Ruyter say this now on such a public platform, before the end of his official tenure?

What are the next steps that authorities will take?

And how will the ANC respond to these damning allegations?