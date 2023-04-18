Our Viewpoint | Denied justice

By Witness Reporter

While hope for the return of fugitives from the South African justice system Atul and Rajesh Gupta has faded after the United Arab Emirates rejected our request to surrender them to face charges related to state capture, locals in KwaZulu-Natal are also losing faith that an infamous alleged swindler wanted here will ever be returned to our shores.

Mike Hale was the Pietermaritzburg insurance salesperson (slash confidence trickster) who is sought here for skipping the country with millions of rands filched from the retirement funds of people who had trusted him with their life savings.

He ripped off clients, colleagues, friends and family, and fled to the UK to build a new life, free from the shackles of accountability.

The Witness tracked him down to the UK where we found him working as a substitute teacher.

We also informed the authorities here where they could find him.

Hale was eventually arrested in the UK but fought the extradition on the basis that conditions in South African jails are not humane.

Then Covid-19 hit and that’s the last we heard of him.

The fact that the Guptas will not return to SA at this stage means that South Africans, who have all been shafted by the effects of state capture which the Guptas allegedly masterminded, are denied the opportunity of seeing justice play out.

Likewise with Hale.

While it is probable that there is not much left of the money he’s alleged to have scarpered with, his local victims, and those affected by the fact that their parents and loved ones lost all their retirement savings to him, want to see justice being done.

They want to come face to face with him in a court and hear his explanation for doing what he did.

Then they want to see justice meted out appropriately.

Mike Hale cannot be allowed to disappear into obscurity.