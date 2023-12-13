Our Viewpoint | Divisions in the Royal House

By Our Viewpoint

The recent ruling by the Pretoria High Court to set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official recognition of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has cast a spotlight on the deep divisions within the Zulu royal household.

At the heart of this complex issue lies the contested question of who rightfully assumes the throne following the death of the previous monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who ruled the Zulu nation from 1968 until he died in 2021.

While the court’s decision has faced criticism from traditionalists who perceive it as interference in customary affairs, especially that certain customary rituals anointing the king have already occurred, it is crucial to uphold the principles of South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

In a country founded on the supremacy of the constitution, all institutions, including traditional leadership structures, are subject to its authority.

The court’s ruling, following an application brought by Prince Simakade Zulu, the current king’s brother, and Prince Mbonisi Zulu, his uncle, underscores the need to resolve the contentious issue of the Zulu monarchy definitively.

The Zulu monarchy is not an isolated institution; it is deeply intertwined with the governance of KwaZulu-Natal.

The region has experienced its share of political and leadership challenges and the recent surge in the number of traditional leaders being murdered points to complex issues of power and authority.

It is worth noting that apart from customary roles and functions the Zulu King carries significant power that impacts on the entire province.

He is the head of the Ubukhosi, the state-recognised institution of Traditional Leadership that consists of local chiefs.

He is also the sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust, a corporate entity established to administer the land traditionally owned by the king for the benefit, material welfare and social wellbeing of the Zulu nation.

This land consists of 32% of the total land area of KwaZulu-Natal.

The Pretoria High Court’s decision, while challenging, is a reminder that in South Africa, the rule of law and constitutional principles stand above all else.

It is likely that the high court’s ruling will itself be taken on review, but ultimately the issue of the Zulu kingship must be addressed decisively to safeguard stability and unity in KwaZulu-Natal.