Our Viewpoint | Drugs at schools

Drugs should not be in schools.

The fact that pupils go to school under the influence of drugs or get high while at school should make every parent, and indeed society at large, very concerned.

Children can be easily influenced under the right circumstances, and if there are drugs available they could be persuaded to try them.

In some peer circles drugs are seen to be cool and peer pressure could play a large role in this.

Pity the poor teachers who have to teach children who are high.

While it may not be obvious, the behaviour of those using could for example be disruptive, aggressive or detached from the learning process.

How do you teach a youngster who is not absorbing what you are saying, is more concerned with where their next fix will come from and suffers from the amotivational behaviour that so often accompanies drug use?

If the habit of taking drugs is inculcated when young adults are still teens, it has the potential to ruin their lives before they’ve really started.

Many of the addicts hanging around town began as bright young pupils, with a choice of paths to choose.

The wrong choice denied them the future many of their peers would have had.

Parents who read yesterday’s lead article in The Witness, must understand that drugs are not just a problem at disadvantaged schools.

Drug use pervades most of the schools in this province at different times.

The most prestigious schools in our midst have survived drug scandals involving pupils.

Wherever your child is at school there is a risk they could be exposed to children on drugs, or children selling drugs whether at school or outside the gates.

Marijuana is legal for personal use.

It’s possible that children know their parents are using it and they may know where to find it.

What’s to stop them from helping themselves to some and taking it to school?