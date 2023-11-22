Our Viewpoint | Durban port crisis, economic consequences

By Our Viewpoint

The port of Durban, a vital gateway for South Africa’s trade, is facing a serious challenge that threatens not only our economy but also our international reputation.

As we enter the crucial festive season, the backlog of containers awaiting unloading at Durban harbour has reached alarming levels.

Managed by the state-owned entity Transnet, the Durban port handles around 60% of the country’s total container volume shipped by sea.

Yesterday, 57 ships remained anchored off Durban, awaiting clearance to dock and offload containers.

The implications of this backlog are severe, particularly for retailers who are waiting for their festive season stock shipments.

The economic stakes are high and this backlog poses a threat to retailers, many of whom rely on higher festive season sales’ volumes to make their quarterly targets.

The South African Association of Ship Operators and Agents has sounded the alarm, noting that this is one of the worst backlogs in the history of the port.

The CEO of the association points to a perfect storm of challenges, including broken equipment, poor maintenance, and a lack of investment as the root causes of this crisis.

Regrettably, similar issues have plagued other South African state-owned entities, resulting in disastrous consequences for the country’s ailing economy.

This crisis not only tarnishes South Africa’s global image but also jeopardises our trade relationships.

Some international shipping companies are considering bypassing South African ports altogether, which could have long-term consequences for our economy.

Transnet’s new acting CEO, Michele Philips, now finds herself in a position of immense responsibility.

The nation’s eyes are on her to address and resolve the challenges that have plagued this state-owned entity.

However, for her to succeed, she must have the full backing and support of the government. South Africa’s future as a global trade hub depends on it.