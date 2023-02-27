Our Viewpoint | Dwindling hope in a crippled state

Witness Reporter

Two days after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana warned of the possibility of South Africa’s imminent greylisting, the grim fate was sealed on Friday.

Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) announcement that South Africa had made the dreaded list comes hot on the heels of more Eskom drama.

De Ruyter’s damning allegations of corruption, which got him officially booted out a month before his official resignation date, were promptly followed by the announcement that the country had hit stage seven.

The corrupt Eskom crisis has already posed a significant threat to the economy, with international investors citing our inability to keep the lights on as a deterrent to economic investment.

The government’s failure to timeously address the issues flagged by FATF, by the deadline of November 2022, has once again plunged us deeper into the mire of financial ruin.

On the announcement of our grey status, the rand plummeted to R18,42 against the U.S. dollar. For an economy already drowning under stagflation, international investment and trade are safety nets.

The economy is on a downward spiral, and it appears that every opportunity to turn it around is being missed.

It doesn’t matter that we only have eight outstanding actions, the concern is that we got here.

Amid a thousand flashing warning signs, and a turnaround time frame, we still missed the deadline.

The destination proved inevitable. For a country crippled by a lack of law enforcement on every level, how many more wake-up calls does government need before the warning sirens are heeded?

In response, the ANC has committed to “expeditious” action.

The word does not inspire trust and requires more unpacking of exact timeframes.

Getting off this greylist expeditiously is our last hope.

We hope it is a realistic one.