Our Viewpoint | E. coli levels at Durban beaches

By Our Viewpoint

Crisis, what crisis?

No matter how much ethekwini tries to whitewash the fact that its beaches are contaminated with e-coli, it is difficult to discount laboratory tests by the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) last week which revealed that five beaches around Durban had critical levels of E. coli in the water.

The IWWT, at the Durban University of Technology, tested water at some of Durban’s popular beaches last Thursday.

It described the results as alarming.

ALSO READ | ‘Beaches are safe’ says eThekwini

The results confirmed that five beaches, Addington, Bay of Plenty, Virginia, Umhlanga and Laguna were contaminated with critical levels of E. coli.

Glenashley beach showed poor levels of E. coli in the water sampled.

The IWWT maintains these beaches should not be used for recreational purposes until the E.coli drops to acceptable levels.

According to eThekwini’s website yesterday, Addington, Bay of Plenty, Umhlanga Main, and Laguna all fall under the list of “Beaches open for swimming”.

Warner Beach, Winklespruit and pipeline beaches are closed.

ALSO READ | Durban beaches reopen as water quality improves after sewage spills

For ethekwini to say this week that “there is absolutely no sewage crisis affecting Durban beaches” is disingenuous.

It’s also potentially dangerous to mislead the public.

In a piece published on The Conversation in December last year, associate professor and specialist in water resource management Anja du Plessis said that most beaches along Durban’s coastline had critical E. coli levels and should be considered a public health hazard.

ALSO READ | Widespread calls for closure of beaches

“Of major concern is that some beaches have been opened for swimming despite critical E. coli levels being recorded.”

KZN’s coastal areas are a major tourism draw card.

Most people would not frequent a beach where E.coli is present to the extent that the IWWT says it is.

Tourists need to be able to trust the information eThekwini gives them, or they’ll head elsewhere.

Durban is not the only city, and ours is not the only province, with beautiful beaches.