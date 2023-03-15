Our Viewpoint | EFF strike

Witness Reporter

Enough is enough.

That’s one of the key messages coming through from the EFF for its much-vaunted plan to bring South Africa to a standstill next Monday.

The EFF will know that the South African economy has been downgraded by two rating agencies in recent weeks.

In the wake of recent catastrophic events like load shedding, Covid-19, the 2021 July unrest and the widespread flooding, the country needs another militant shutdown like it needs a bullet in the head to our efforts to attract international investment.

Julius Malema’s orders to his members to occupy roads, shopping centres and cities, and effect disruption on a working day, are designed to cause panic and conflict.

With labour unions also joining the strike, this has added impetus to the EFF’s calls for business to be paralysed by staff not pitching up for work.

The EFF has even warned businesses to close their doors if they want to avoid looting.

Many businesses are making contingency plans for their staff to work from home where they can.

Most schools are taking a long weekend anyway, so the EFF’s threat that schools will be closed has been effected through no doing of its own.

While Malema’s message that enough is enough is warranted, as he says, because of unemployment, load shedding, the high rate of crime, gender-based violence, hospitals that don’t work and other factors, trying to get government to remedy all this through one day of striking is an exercise in futility.

His attempts to stir up support in the form of the youth is also troubling. “Let’s go and fight, don’t be cowards.

“The youth of South Africa have never been known to be cowards.”

After the destruction of property, resulting in unemployment and chaos which erupted in the July 2021 unrest, this is a short-sighted political stunt which could backfire on the entire economy.

In this case, enough really is enough.