Our Viewpoint | El Niño and rising food prices

The impact of the El Niño weather phenomenon on food security and the economy, as reported in yesterday’s Witness, comes at a time when our economy and agricultural sector already find themselves under increasing strain.

The 2023 El Niño summit held in Pretoria last month highlighted worrying impacts the weather phenomenon and changes in climate are having on maize production and thus, the economy.

Economist Peter Johnstone explained that the drought conditions caused by El Niño result in farmers yielding lower maize crops, causing demand to push up the price.

Johnston said this is already starting to happen.

In the past year, other food staples such as wheat and oil have sky-rocketed, due to a variety of factors including change in climate as well as the Russia-Ukraine war affecting imports.

The recent price inflation of dairy and meat products is equally crippling.

With these rising food prices putting strain on households’ tables, learning that another one of South Africa’s trusted food staples is set to see a price hike is another blow to the escalating problem of food insecurity.

If people can no longer afford the real basics, hunger will rise and NGOs assisting impoverished communities will face greater financial burdens.

What is also a concern is the impact this will have on small-scale farmers, as UKZN Professor Alistair Clulow warned.

While commercial farmers have the means to implement irrigation technologies to counteract drought effects, small-scale farmers often do not have these kinds of resources and are at risk.

Farming needs to be seen and prioritised as the lifeblood of the economy and food security.

As farmers adapt their methods to climate changes, government needs to play its role in terms of programmes and funding.

Proactive, forward planning is the best preventative measure in situations like this.