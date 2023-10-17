Our Viewpoint | Election season begins

By Our Viewpoint

No matter how much spin is put out ahead of the 2024 national elections, the country’s municipalities have largely been allowed to deteriorate in terms of many aspects.

Responding to a parliamentary question on the implementation and progress of the Medium Term, Strategic Framework, Minister for planning, monitoring and evaluation Maropene Ramaokgoba said 163 municipalities are currently distressed and 66 are dysfunctional.

There are 257 municipalities in SA, meaning that 89,1% of these are not functioning properly.

In June, President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was worrying that only 38 out of 257 municipalities, and only two of the eight metros, achieved clean audit outcomes for 2021/2022.

Cogta minister Thembi Nkadimeng admitted on the sidelines of the ANC’s NEC at the weekend that municipalities are regressing.

ANC NEC member and deputy Cogta minister Parks Tau said national government is strengthening its capacity to intervene in struggling councils.

The question that begs asking is why hasn’t this already been done to prevent municipalities getting to a point where so many of them are this dysfunctional?

Tau added that a part of the assistance will be in the form of providing bailouts for municipalities that have debt regarding Eskom and their water service providers.

It’s the beginning of election season already. Politicians across all parties will be promising you greater service delivery and there will be a hive of activity as potholes are filled, water finally trickles from the taps of those who’ve not had supply for months, and areas are cleaned up.

When you cast your vote next year, make sure you remember retrospectively, and not just the performance of parties in the months leading up to elections.

As soon as the ballot boxes are relegated to the confines of the IEC’s storerooms, again, municipal performance is bound to return to the dire levels it is at now.

Our municipalities are in trouble and no rhetoric can save them.