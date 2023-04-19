Our Viewpoint | Electoral Amendment Bill

By Witness Reporter

While the Electoral Amendment Bill signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday might have its flaws, it is a step in the right direction.

When Parliament began processing the bill following the 2020 Constitutional Court ruling compelling MPs to amend the law and make it possible for independent candidates to contest national elections, it was expected that the final product would not impress everyone.

Those advocating for the inclusion of independent candidates in the provincial and national elections were from the onset concerned that Parliamentarians would be biased against independent candidates.

In any case, had the ConCourt not called for the overhaul of the Electoral Act, MPs would have been content with the original law.

This is more so given that the exclusion of independent candidates in national polls favoured the MPs and their political parties.

Among a number of areas which critics of the amended law say are flawed, is a clause requiring extra votes garnered by an independent candidate to be distributed among political parties.

For example, if the threshold for a parliamentary seat is 5 000 votes, and an independent candidate gets 8 000 votes, the extra 3 000 votes will be distributed among political parties.

However, independent candidates who may have received below 5 000 votes would not able to benefit from such extra votes.

Given that the bill was processed by MPs — all of whom are representatives of political parties — such bias is not unexpected.

Having said that, the bill, when considered in its entirety, is one of the most progressive laws passed since the advent of our democracy in 1994.

For the first time, citizens who have lost faith in political parties will have the option to vote for an independent.

While it is important for the amended law to be tested in court, ensuring that the benefits of the new law are not suppressed is equally important.