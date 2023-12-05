Our Viewpoint | Electoral Amendment

By Our Viewpoint

While yesterday’s Constitutional Court ruling declaring the country’s electoral laws constitutional will elicit conflicting views, the judgment does demonstrate the ConCourt’s commitment to safeguard the right of citizens to vote.

The Constitutional Court, which dismissed an application by the Independent Candidates Association (ICA) for the recently amended electoral law to be declared unconstitutional on the basis that the legislation inconvenienced individuals wanting to contest next year’s elections as independents, ensured that the judgment was delivered on time so as to remove a cloud of uncertainty hanging over next year’s polls.

Given that a number of processes such as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) voter registration campaigns and the announcement of the election date by President Cyril Ramaphosa were suspended pending the Constitutional Court judgement, it was critical for the court to process the ICA matter speedily.

While the ICA, like any other organisation, has the right to challenge any law, there cannot be any doubt the matter which the organisation had brought before the Constitutional Court had the potential of jeopardising next year’s crucial elections.

In its court papers, the ICA had argued that the new electoral act — which was reworked to allow independent candidates to contest provincial and national elections — infringed on the rights of its members as it allowed them to contest only 200 of the National Assembly’s 400 seats.

Needless to say, the judgment will receive mixed reactions, but the Constitutional Court, which currently has a significant backlog of cases, should be commended for fast-tracking this urgent matter.

The prompt manner in which the Constitutional Court dealt with the ICA application, which in the absence of any evidence to the contrary was informed by a genuine desire to protect the rights of the organisation’s members, also proved that it would be difficult for any elements within our society to use the country’s courts to delay elections.