Our Viewpoint | Gun control is vital in KZN

KZN made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Friday.

The release of crime statistics for the third quarter on Friday morning set the tone for the national broadcast of one of South Africa’s top rappers’ funeral.

Not only did AKA’s death, which occurred outside a popular restaurant in a hip and trendy part of Durban, make international headlines, but it also highlighted, once again, to the rest of the country and the world, the reality on the ground in gun-war-torn KZN.

If there was any doubt of how dire the situation is, Bheki Cele’s sobering crime statistics quickly cleared up any confusion.

On home ground, Plessislaer claimed first prize, again, coming first in the country, for home robberies.

Its other podium rankings for murder, second provincially and fourth nationally, just cemented its reputation.

If only that was all, but travelling a little further up the map, KZN was again name-dropped by Inanda, beating Plessislaer by two spots on the national ladder, at second place for murders.

It reads like a cruel sport. Crime experts speaking to Weekend Witness didn’t mince their words about how out of control gun violence is.

If according to Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), murder is the proxy for violence, we are truly a society at war.

A murderous society, simply because the minority of murderers overpowers the thin blue line.

The police minister needs to do more than release these depressing reports, declaring what we already know: that it just gets worse with every passing quarter.

As the crime experts advised, the only way to break the cycle is to use these figures to investigate crime in the hot spots.

We need resources deployed from the national SAPS to the likes of Plessislaer and Inanda, to get to the root of the forces driving violence and, finally, get a grip on gun control.