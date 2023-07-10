Our Viewpoint | Electricity desperation and frustration

By Our Viewpoint

Last week a man was shot and killed at an informal settlement because he allegedly refused to connect electricity illegally for someone else.

The reason for the killing, that the shooter did not have electricity, raises questions on the impact that not having basic services such as water and electricity has on a person.

The shooter, who is on the run from the police, must have been so desperate and frustrated not having electricity that he went to the extreme of taking a life.

The shooting took place at an informal settlement which the municipality does not supply electricity to. This would imply that all the residents in that informal settlement do not have electricity.

However, it is a known fact that residents in informal settlements connect electricity illegally, which is robbing the municipality of much-needed revenue.

In addition, connecting electricity is unsafe and The Witness has reported on various incidents in which people have been electrocuted while trying to connect electricity.

Council recently approved the electrification of formal and informal settlements during the 2023/2024 financial year.

It said in a statement that a grant amounting to R7 million from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy will enable about 500 connections in certain areas.

The municipality added that this will minimise the risk of theft and vandalism of the electricity infrastructure and reduce electrocutions.

While the connection of infrastructure is free, residents will still have to pay for electricity consumption.

Whether or not they will be able to afford to pay for electricity remains to be seen.

However, it’s still a step in the right direction to provide informal settlements with essential services.

It’s uncertain at this stage whether the shooter’s firearm was licensed.

Nevertheless, it highlights the need for stricter measures to prevent people from possessing illegal firearms and to ensure responsible gun ownership.