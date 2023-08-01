Our Viewpoint | Electricity plans

By Our Viewpoint

Electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has been holding regular Sunday media briefings to update the country on progress being made in his quest to minimise, and hopefully help eradicate, load shedding.

This fact alone is admirable.

He’s trying to keep the country in the loop and is releasing at least some information on a wide range of topics, focusing obviously on what the latest is on the state of the country’s electricity infrastructure.

While it is heartening to be told that over the past few months, there has been a gradual increase in the quality of electricity production and infrastructure, a three-percent increase is simply not enough for anyone to be celebrating just yet.

On Sunday, Ramokgopa said that they are working with communities and households to reduce demand.

How?

Does this encompass their practice of plunging large areas into darkness as a collective when some people do not pay, punishing the paying consumers unfairly?

Or are they facilitating the installation of solar geysers as has been done to great success in some areas before?

Are they convincing people to report those who steal cables?

Or are they finding effective ways to stymie the millions of illegal electricity connections that plague every town and city in this country?

The rampant theft of infrastructure and the illegal connections are breaking the backbone of our infrastructure and pragmatically there is little government can do about it.

There is a growing belief among too many that electricity belongs to everyone, whether it is paid for or not, and that it is there for the taking.

Ditto for public infrastructure.

As urban settlements grow at an alarming rate it is not naïve to imagine that the pace of electricity consumption, whether paid for or not, will increase.

What’s the plan for this when we can’t cope as things stand

What’s our long-term plan? Is anyone looking ahead?