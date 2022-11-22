Our Viewpoint | Eskom and the environment

Witness Reporter

The outcome of the Cop27 climate conference is far less satisfying than many climate activists would have hoped.

It’s particularly sobering given that South Africa is in the midst of yet another major energy crisis, as Eskom remains highly reliant on coal-fired equipment to keep at least some of the country’s lights on, some of the time.

Many of us are in disbelief that we are in the midst of stage four and five load shedding again.

While we battle this crisis fuelled by Eskom’s inability to afford diesel, Eskom plans to do long-overdue maintenance on the Koeberg nuclear power station.

Unit one of Koeberg will be taken offline by mid-December for refuelling and the replacement of steam generators.

This maintenance will last until June next year, taking 920 MW offline. Koeberg’s second generating unit will then be shut down so it can undergo similar maintenance in September next year.

To our shame, it’s been called the world’s worst polluting power utility. The United Nations says the biggest causes of climate change are generating power, manufacturing goods, cutting down forests, using transportation, pricing food, powering buildings and consuming too much.

Koeberg, however, only supplies around five percent of the country’s energy, placing a heavy reliance on diesel and coal.

Eskom is the largest emitter of sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide — a greenhouse gas — in South Africa. To our shame, it’s been called the world’s worst polluting power utility.

The United Nations says the biggest causes of climate change are generating power, manufacturing goods, cutting down forests, using transportation, pricing food, powering buildings and consuming too much.

In the wake of nations pondering the effects of climate change on global warming at Cop27, there’s pragmatically not much you and I can do about Eskom’s reliance on coal.

What we can do though, is everything in our power not to use electricity wastefully.

Switch off the lights in unoccupied rooms, not for your sake, or even for Eskom’s sake, but as a part of your legacy to the environment you’ll leave behind one day.

Each bit counts.