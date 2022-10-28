Our viewpoint | Eskom bailout

Witness Reporter

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has thrown yet another lifeline to Eskom.

He said during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement this week that Treasury plans to assume between one to two-thirds of Eskom’s R400 billion debt.

More details of this debt relief programme will be announced in the 2023 budget.

While the bailout given to Eskom is welcomed, more details are needed about the pragmatic elements of the plan.

ALSO READ | MTBPS in a nutshell: SOE bailouts, service delivery, economic growth front and centre

South Africans want to know if the bailout will help bring an end to the country’s power woes.

This is doubtful given that the age of the Eskom plant — meaning more breakdowns more often — and acts of sabotage are significant reasons why the system does not have the capacity to meet the energy demands.

Unless all the problems plaguing Eskom are addressed adequately, this latest bailout could just mean government is throwing good money away.

It’s much like the SAA problem.

The fact that Eskom has established a team which includes its own investigators, a special police investigation unit, and operators from the State Security Agency, to probe suspected sabotage at its power stations, is good news.

However, we need to start seeing results from the team soon.

Load shedding’s effect on the economy remains a deep concern.

Investors are reluctant to invest in a country that does not have a stable electricity supply.

It’s also resulting in an increase in crime, as documented in this newspaper recently.

Seven years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa was quoted as saying that load shedding would be a thing of the past in 18 months to two years.

He was wrong.

Load shedding remains a depressing aspect of our daily lives.

Whenever it ceases, it brings about a sense of relief, which is dashed when it returns.

The latest bailout must produce something tangible to help lift us out of load shedding, and boost our economy and our spirits.