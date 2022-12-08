Our viewpoint | Eskom disgrace

Witness Reporter

Energy analyst Ted Blom aptly described Eskom as a national disgrace.

Still, it reads as a bit of an understatement.

Here in South Africa, we’re used to living with multiple disgraces daily, from the potholed roads we drive on to sewage-diluted seas we can’t swim in, but Eskom perhaps symbolises everything that is wrong with this country all bottled up into one failing product that, regrettably, remains the bedrock of our economy.

Corruption, fraud, poor planning and budgeting, shoddy work, lack of skills and fuel, are among the nine issues reportedly to blame for Eskom’s dire state.

If only these symptoms were exclusive to Eskom, perhaps we’d have more hope of surgically removing the cancer.

Instead, it would seem, these symptoms are a fast-spreading disease, eating away at the country at every level, and Eskom is the final straw — we’ve hit the fatal stage four of the deadly disease.

One has to wonder, if Eskom wasn’t the sole entity supplying the country with electricity, if we’d be in this situation.

That’s the problem with putting all your eggs in one basket.

In the business world, competition is key and complacency is deadly. The lack of the one leads to the other.

Now, all the profits businesses have been working overtime to recover from two years of a global pandemic, plus a devastating week of civil unrest, are going towards the exorbitant and escalating fuel costs to keep generators running and businesses and industries functioning.

As a country, we’ve been content to keep investing in a sinking ship for too long.

The irony is that we remain reliant on the energy source that is threatening the survival of our planet.

If only South Africa had jumped on the sustainable energy bandwagon earlier and secured more sustainable energy plans, maybe we wouldn’t be heading towards another dark(er) Christmas, both physically and financially.