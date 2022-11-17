Our Viewpoint | Eskom needs help

Witness Reporter

The power crisis facing our country has become part of South Africa’s identity.

Like ANC divisions, corruption in government and poorly run state-owned enterprises, Eskom’s dire lack of capacity — both in terms of its impecunity to buy what it needs and its human resources deficit — holds us in a stranglehold.

It is starving the economy of the essential oxygen it needs to run well.

If road networks are the veins to carry the lifeblood of a country’s economy, electricity is the oxygen needed.

In an ideal situation, our power woes would have been addressed promptly and sustainably.

Citizens have repeatedly heard promises that give them hope that the easing of the calamitous energy shortage is in sight. It’s clearly not.

Those who are running the power utility need urgent help.

Government must prioritise getting the best people in, paying them top dollar and crafting crisis action plans and pragmatic long-term solutions.

The resignations of top staff are no doubt only serving to help throttle progress at Eskom.

This week we heard that Rhulani Mathebula, acting group executive for generation, has resigned.

He was appointed in May after Phillip Dukashe, the permanent head, handed in his notice.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said that Mathebula had indicated that the demand of the job was untenable, and it impacted on both his health and family time.

He said Mathebula’s phone is the one that rings when five units at different power stations trip overnight.

The pressure facing the incumbent on the post he’s occupied is colossal.

Those who are leaving Eskom because their morale is low or because they cannot operate within such an environment will get jobs, likely in other countries, adding to the brain drain at Eskom and within our shores.

Highly skilled people have better prospects elsewhere.

Can any of us blame them for going?