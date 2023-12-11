Our Viewpoint | Exodus of police officers

By Our Viewpoint

The exodus of police officers from specialised SAPS units, who are leaving for the private security sector, as reported in Saturday’s Weekend Witness is concerning for multiple reasons.

This news comes at the close of yet another 16 Days of Activism against Women and Children, with the focus on fighting the ongoing and growing GBV scourge.

It also falls against the backdrop of the latest crime statistics release last month, wherein policing areas such as Plessislaer, Inanda and Umlazi in KZN scored top places nationally for the number of robberies and murders.

These statistics shows the dire need for the bolstering of police resources. Can our already thin blue line afford to shrink any more?

Instead, the reasons specialised officers are giving for leaving the force implies the opposite. Poor salaries and bad working conditions are driving them to seek greener pastures in the private security sector.

Some officers who spoke to Weekend Witness have been in the force for over 20 years. Putting their lives on the line daily, working long hours without proper compensation has taken its toll on their morale.

If this is the experience of officers at the top, as Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) provincial secretary Ntabaleng Molefe cautioned, it is only a matter of time before officers from other departments catch on.

While the collaborative efforts between SAPS and private security companies on the ground to fight crime in communities is a commendable and necessary partnership, one cannot replace the other.

Private security companies rely on residents and companies who can afford to pay for their services.

An exodus of SAPS officers to the private sector will only reinforce and widen existing disparities between communities. Safety should be a basic right for all, not those who can afford it.

Government needs to take accountability for the crucial, irreplaceable service SAPS plays and look after its officers so they, in turn, can look after society.