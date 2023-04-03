Our Viewpoint | Fighting corruption

By Witness Reporter

We applaud Msunduzi Municipality manager Lulamile Mapholoba for his commitment to fighting corruption and irregular expenditure from the roots up.

As reported in Friday’s and today’s Witness, Msunduzi Municipality not only promptly cancelled four multi-billion rand contracts the auditor-general had flagged for various discrepancies, but is standing firm on its convictions, undeterred by legal action, to ensure the municipality does not succumb to corruption and fraud.

This is a welcome change of reporting from other stories The Witness ran last week, such as “Blanket-gate”, where 48000 blankets were purchased by the Department of Social Development in 2020 at inflated prices, and 43000 of that number were not even handed out.

The cancelling of these four contracts as soon as they were flagged shows promise that, three years later, there’s a better chance of our not running headlines similar to that of Blanket-gate.

The municipality is now defending their decision to cancel one of the contracts in court, after the company challenged it.

Regardless of the outcome of the court case, it is encouraging to see the city taking a proactive stance in such matters.

“We cannot be deterred by the courts when we have to get the affairs of the municipality in order. The AG’s findings prompt us to take action and it is required of all of us to work towards the same goal — to provide good services to the people,” Mapholoba told The Witness.

That is essentially what everyone wants.

To get the affairs of the city in order. While one cannot always guarantee fraud and corruption will not happen, in situations where it does arise, the right response is the most powerful way to combat it.

The city’s response in flagging these four irregular expenditures before more funds were wasted is the right and commendable course of action.

We hope this sets the precedent for a new era of Msunduzi’s commitment to balancing its finances.