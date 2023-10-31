Our Viewpoint | Financial crisis

By Our Viewpoint

After a bombshell announcement this past weekend, in which Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana warned that South Africa would have no cash by the end of March next year if nothing is done about public debt, he asked: “Am I scaring you too much?…”

Well, yes, we are, and should be, scared.

Godongwana said that public debt amounts to a whopping R4,5 trillion, a figure he said our economy in its present form is unable to service.

He was speaking ahead of his tabling of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) tomorrow.

The mini-budget provides an opportunity for government departments to apply to adjust their budgets and their roll-overs, and to ask for extra money.

The mid-term budget includes outcomes for 2022/23 (from April to October) as well as spending estimates for 2023/24 for all the national votes and for education, health, social development, and other functions for each province.

Godongwana did not mince his words, saying government expenditure is skyrocketing while revenue is slumping.

He stressed the need to find a balance by cutting expenditure and increasing borrowing.

The squandering of money in many government departments is indefensible.

As industry and business do their best to reduce costs, too many departments in government have continued to treat the public purse with an evident lack of respect.

Think of all the fruitless and wasteful expenditure highlighted in reports by the Auditor General.

Citizens simply cannot afford to cough up more in taxes, and ahead of a national election next year, this would be an unpopular move.

If government is to service current debt, it will need to cut spending dramatically, which we know could also impact on the ruling party’s 2024 election outcome.

Financially, the screws are on this country and austerity measures must be increased urgently and enforced and taken seriously across all government departments.

It’s now or never.