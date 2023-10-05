Our Viewpoint | Financial instability in Msunduzi

By Our Viewpoint

National Treasury’s recent assessment of Msunduzi’s budget, as reported in yesterday’s lead story, paints a dire picture of persistent cash flow issues and mismanagement.

In May, The Witness reported that serious cash flow problems resulted in the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) extending Msunduzi’s period under administration for another six months, from April to October 31.

Less than a month before the end of this extended period, treasury’s assessment does not show much improvement in addressing the issue.

The assessment reports that Msunduzi’s financial health is on the decline and the City does not have sufficient cash to pay creditors.

According to ACDP councillor Reinus Niemand, Msunduzi owes Eskom and Umgeni Water close to R1 billion.

Furthermore, the report found the municipality’s tariff amounts for 2023/2024 are not “cost-reflective”, nor affordable in the current climate.

While the report noted areas of improvement, specifically that the state of financial governance is sound, there has been a decline in unauthorised, irregular and fruitless expenditure, and consequence management is being monitored, the state of the City’s finances is concerning for a capital city.

Despite this, Msunduzi claims that being kept under administration for a prolonged period has given it a bad reputation.

One can argue that maintaining a poor cash flow while under administration does not make a favourable case for either the City’s reputation or the prospect of seeing the end of Cogta’s intervention.

As IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said, while it is frustrating to be under administration for years, “to jump out before all is clear is not going to help the situation”.

One can only hope that by acting on treasury’s recommendations, the City will fast-track its move to financial stability and close the chapter of being under administration.