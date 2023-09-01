Our Viewpoint | Fire tragedy

By Our Viewpoint

The horrific events of the fire that consumed a building in downtown Johannesburg yesterday will be felt across the country as citizens try to come to terms with the scale of the tragedy.

The right to access to decent housing for all is a fragile promise that has been easily broken.

Stories like this are not supposed to happen in modern cities, but they do for many reasons.

Slumlords profit off the back of great poverty.

Also, with the deterioration of city centres, and the subsequent move of offices into the suburbs, buildings are left unoccupied by formal tenants and taken over by those who need a roof over their heads but cannot pay much, if anything.

In some cases, those who have been given a house by government rent it out to get an income from it.

They then crowd into informal settlements and buildings of this sort for their own accommodation.

Most are desperate and will accept shocking conditions because they simply have no alternative.

It is clear that the building in which so many people died was not safe in terms of fire regulations.

What happened to fire departments routinely checking high-rise buildings for adequate fire escapes, and the presence of fire-fighting equipment that is sufficient for the area and in good working order?

Why were the tenants allowed to keep living in a building which had no electricity or water?

Late last year, the City of Johannesburg embarked on an exercise to get eviction orders on behalf of the owners of slum buildings and seal off the buildings.

What happened to that process?

There are so many more questions than answers at the moment.

Johannesburg also recently suffered a massive explosion due to the escape of methane gas from below the surface of Lilian Ngoyi Street, close to where the blaze occurred yesterday.

Both instances coincidentally occurred after earth tremors in the area.

Something is not right in the City of Gold.