Our Viewpoint | Focus on KZN economy

Given the damage inflicted on the KwaZulu-Natal economy by Covid-19, last year’s floods and the 2021 unrest, it is encouraging to see government demonstrating a sense urgency in repairing the damage.

In recent weeks, we have seen key government players, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, visiting the province.

Yesterday, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), Siboniso Duma, was in Durban’s uMlazi township as part of the department’s programme to assist in the revival of businesses forced to shut their doors due to the damage caused by last year’s floods.

According to the EDTEA, Duma will also address the uMlazi community around the department’s Operation Vula Fund, a grant funding scheme initiated by the department to support emerging enterprises.

The government’s approach in reviving the province’s battered economy should be welcomed as it puts small businesses at the centre of the government’s economic revival plans.

Especially as it is clear that it is the private sector and not government, that has capacity to create jobs.

By supporting emerging businesses, government will make it possible for small business owners to generate an income while creating jobs for the unemployed.

In her recent State of the Province Address, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube assured the public that the provincial government will prioritise economic development initiatives designed to attract investment and create jobs.

“We remain resolute in our economic recalibration, reconstruction and recovery plan, which targets increasing the levels of investment in priority sectors, infrastructure development and export development,” she said.

Duma committed the provincial government to the target of reducing the province’s rate of unemployment to 20% from the current 30%.

Given that the KZN government has developed a clear plan to turn the province’s economic situation around, the challenge going forward will be the implementation of the plan.