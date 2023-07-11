Our Viewpoint | Frequency of truck attacks needs to be addressed

By Witness Reporter

The frequent attacks on the freight industry, as reported on The Witness front page yesterday, is a direct hit on the lifeline of the country’s economy and should be responded to with the urgency the threat demands.

Sunday’s torching of six trucks on the N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass, the busiest route in the country, has raised questions about the lack of intervention by SAPS and the country’s crime intelligence clusters to address this issue and identify the motives for these attacks, which according to the Road Freight Association (RFA), have been continuing for the past six years.

Sunday’s truck attacks caused immense chaos on the KZN national road, which RFA CEO Gavin Kelly believes was chosen as a prime position for the offensive.

Not only did traffic come to a standstill, resulting in a lengthy recovery period where traffic had to be diverted contraflow on the Durban-bound freeway, but the north-bound carriageway remains closed due to the damage done to road infrastructure.

This criminal activity not only impacts the operations of the freight industry, which in turn has chronic ripple effects on the country’s economy, but also incurs additional costs for road repairs, on top of the existing roads that are in urgent need of maintenance and repairs.

Sunday’s incident, Kelly said, could amount to “anything between R18 million and R60 million”.

That is just one single incident of many that have been threatening freight operations in recent years.

After six years, surely crime intelligence would have some idea of those behind these attacks and the motives, and in turn, developed a response.

The lack of police visibility on hot-spot routes, in light of the frequency of these attacks, needs to be addressed.

Failure to do so is at the cost of the country’s economy.