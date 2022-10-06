Our viewpoint | Fuel price adjustments are a small blessing

Witness Reporter

The latest price adjustments in respect of fuel have supplied mixed fortunes to consumers around the country.

Petrol users are paying between 89 cents and R1,02 less per litre at their local pumps as of Wednesday, but diesel now costs between 10 and 15 cents more per litre.

In addition, illuminating paraffin (wholesale) has officially decreased by 62 cents per litre, while LP gas has increased by 19 cents per kilogram. Petrol consumers will be pleased that prices have decreased for the third month in a row, thanks to lower oil prices internationally.

While our fuel prices are determined by the price of oil and the rand-dollar exchange rate, the latter has fortunately not had a major compounding effect in this review period.

It has been well reported that although the rand has taken a major hit over the past month, the oil price has slumped to its lowest level since January amid concerns about energy demands and the impact of interest rate hikes on the global economy.

But this has not helped the diesel price because of a reported squeeze on diesel supplies worldwide.

However, the important saving for local petrol users could be diminished to some extent by the higher diesel figure because businesses that utilise that fuel might well look to pass on the extra expense to consumers.

Even small contractors who use diesel for transport and modest machinery will likely feel the impact over time.

Consumers will, nevertheless, hope that businesses don’t react too quickly to the latest adjustment in light of the fact that it’s not a huge jump.

It’s a good time for the environmental lobby to renew their calls for a much greater adoption of walking and cycling for the good of the planet.

While the petrol price decrease will be viewed as a small blessing in many quarters, diesel users, and consumers at large, will hope the high prices do not persist in coming months.