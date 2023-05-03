Our Viewpoint | Gauteng’s crime wardens

By Witness Reporter

There’s a lot of buzz in Gauteng at present about Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s new force of 4 000 crime prevention wardens being put onto the streets to help make the streets safer.

The wardens form part of a Gauteng government initiative to combat crime in townships, informal settlements and hostels, the city centres and businesses.

While there are numerous arguments for and against the concept of the crime prevention wardens, each with discernible merits it must be said, the concept of a large number of people being available to do visible policing and assisting the police to maintain order sounds good.

The recruits have had months of training in aspects of security and law enforcement, and have been schooled on the importance of respecting human rights.

They’ve learnt about constitutional law, criminal law, the Criminal Procedure Act and crowd management, and had fitness training.

Declared as peace officers, they will be able to give evidence in court.

They are also armed and have been given radios and cars.

Lesufi said the wardens are being deployed so that “our people can begin to walk freely in our parks, in our streets and on their way to work, either going to train stations or taxi ranks”.

In theory it sounds like a plan that could work.

Few would disagree that KwaZulu-Natal is a hot bed of criminal activity. Drive-by shootings, violent robberies and mass killings make headlines on an almost daily basis.

Criminals move with impunity among us. Communities tell us they are scared to go to sleep at night fearing what could happen.

As economically depressed neighbourhoods go without paid private security companies to make up for the gaps left by a police service that doesn’t do what we need it to, perhaps heightened visible policing by what essentially sounds like a government-sponsored security company could be the answer to the prayers of many in our province.