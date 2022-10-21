Our Viewpoint |Gender equality

Witness Reporter

An 84-year-old woman died in hospital this week, allegedly from injuries she sustained from being raped, repeatedly, by a 21-year-old man, in her home in Esibizane in the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma municipality.

The story, which appeared in yesterday’s Witness, coincided with the United Nation’s Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security, where the UN Security Council convened to review its women, peace and security agenda, which forms a key part of the UN Women’s Mandate.

UN Women acknowledge the forum comes at a time when the global progress on gender equality is in regression — “coupled with heightened violence against women human rights defenders”, the organisation stated.

Furthermore, it says, military expenditure has sky-rocketed to $2.1 trillion, while funding for women’s organisations is shrinking, as is women’s participation in peace negotiations.

The UN suggests a correlation between the lack of progress on gender equality and the “deteriorating” role of women in promoting and maintaining global security.

While this has inspired the debate’s theme to strengthen women’s “resilience and leadership as a path to peace…”, perhaps the withdrawal of women’s participation is out of exhaustion at the amount of resilience needed to continuously overcome each threat and attack levelled against them.

As the crisis deepens, we are scrambling for a solution, which seems more and more elusive. In another article this week, the TEARS Foundation, noting how the 16 Days of Activism against GBV has lost traction over the years, is now shifting its focus to men — with multiple organisations following course — calling men to amplify the chorus of women’s voices, that are fast getting hoarse from being drowned out by the never-ending violence.

Changing the narrative around gender and educating men from ground roots does seem like the most viable solution at this point.

The dying question remains, what is the turnaround time for us to start seeing results?