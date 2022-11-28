Our Viewpoint | Get the house in order

Witness Reporter

First impressions count. So having the airport of the capital city of KwaZulu-Natal in the embarrassing state Weekend Witness reported it to be, is counterproductive to the city’s plan to boost tourism.

Selling the city as a tourist attraction this festive season means targeting the places tourists will frequent.

For many travellers touching down in PMB, the Pietermaritzburg airport in Oribi is their first taste of the city.

What first impression of our City of Choice will tourists get if they can’t even purchase refreshments after a flight?

Not to mention the gaping holes in the ceiling on the way to baggage claims, juxtaposed by boards advertising deluxe-looking destinations — visitors may find it hard to believe our numerous upmarket Midlands hotels can reside in a city whose airport can’t even sell thirsty travellers bottled water.

When the province and city accelerates their efforts to “rethink” tourism — the theme of Tourism Month in September — surely that plan should include paying some thought to how we welcome visitors to the city.

Pietermaritzburg airport has long been used for business travel, so can’t the city try to attract investors to boost the local economy?

Furthermore, with the N3 construction causing constant traffic congestion, a lot of travellers are now opting to pay the bit extra to fly from Pietermaritzburg, instead of risking the traffic delays that could cost them their flights.

Hence, another reason to get the entrance way to our house in order. This one-time window dressing perhaps isn’t a bad idea.

Perhaps if we take pride in the seemingly little things (like a functioning airport), visitors will more easily be able to overlook the other big “gaping holes” of service delivery and failing infrastructure and see the beauty of PMB beyond all the grime, like the residents, who are still committed to fighting for our city, continually try to do.