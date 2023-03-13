Our Viewpoint | Get the kids playing again

Witness Reporter

The provision of clean, well-maintained and safe sports grounds for the residents of a city is a function that a municipality that cares about its community would ensure.

Today’s story about the lack of community soccer fields available for Pietermaritzburg residents to use is a blight on this city’s record in recent years.

The fact that we had established, well-used sports grounds, which the municipality did not bother to maintain, shows the lack of care on the part of Msunduzi.

The fact that they took away some of these sports grounds to repurpose the land and never re-established places for people to play sport, shows a lack of vision.

Sports, like soccer, provide both players and spectators with a much-needed respite from the stresses and strains of life.

It ensures that players get exercise, essential for health and wellbeing.

A well-lit, safe soccer field provides a place to socialise in a healthy environment and promotes community spirit. Friendly rivalry between teams is also much enjoyed.

But perhaps most importantly, the soccer field is the place where children can grow in many ways.

Participating in soccer teaches children discipline, team work and establishes a healthy foundation for exercise and learning motor skills.

They also learn self-confidence, the importance of sportsmanship and healthy competition.

Children in poorer communities where their schools don’t have established playing fields have suffered the most from the lack of usable sports grounds in our city.

Getting children interested in sports is an excellent way of keeping them occupied and away from bad influences off the field.

Pietermaritzburg residents used to make very good use of sports grounds when they were available and in a good condition.

However, in the derelict state they’re in now, few feel comfortable to use them. It is a dereliction of duty for the city to ignore the plight of residents who want to be able to play sports.

They owe it to their residents to prioritise the provision of safe, clean, maintained leisure space for all to use.