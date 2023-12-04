Our Viewpoint | Getting the basics right

By Our Viewpoint

There is a palpable sense that Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and Deputy Mayor Mxolisi Mkhize are determined to finally seize the moment and address major concerns around service delivery, infrastructure collapse and by-law enforcement in Msunduzi.

Both Thebolla and Mkhize have been on the road with municipal units addressing service delivery shortcomings, throughout the city.

There has been a concerted effort to address the inner-city decay that has turned our beautiful city into a cesspool of filth and criminality.

Historic buildings stand in ruin, many beyond repair and restoration.

Although it is convenient to blame the proliferation of problems on unregistered businesses owned by foreign nationals, it is not entirely true, nor is it fair.

The crux of the problem, as this newspaper has repeatedly stressed, lies with some unscrupulous landlords who evade accountability and appear immune to the law enforcement efforts of the municipality.

Lest it be forgotten, the Pietermaritzburg CBD is not only the economic hub of the city but is also the political and governance nerve-centre of the province, given our status as provincial capital.

The face of the city centre represents the image of government. And as it stands it is not a good image, particularly with a national and provincial election looming.

Unfortunately, previous administrations failed to grasp the importance of sustaining adequate investment levels in the maintenance and renewal of existing infrastructure, bringing us to another inconvenient truth.

We can no longer blame apartheid for the current state of the city.

The city’s leadership appears determined to restore the capital city to its former glory. For this to happen we must get the basics right in the city centre.

Pavements and potholes must be fixed. Road markings painted. Drains cleaned. Continual cleaning throughout the day. Robots working. Visible security.

The city centre belongs to all the people of Pietermaritzburg. Our lives and histories intertwine in an area that is no more than seven square kilometres.

If we can get it entirely right in the CBD, the circle of excellence and the culture of service delivery will ripple outward across all wards and communities.