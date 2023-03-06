Our Viewpoint | Goddard sentencing

Witness Reporter

The conclusion of Darren Goddard’s seven-year court case, which saw him sentenced on Thursday to life imprisonment for rape, has been a long-awaited triumph for justice.

He was sentenced for rape and sexually abusing boys.

The case had been closely followed by the public, the boys, their families and many more people, who were anxious to see if justice would be served, and if Goddard would ever see the inside of a prison cell.

Despite him being out on bail all this time, he is now in prison.

His sentencing has in some way restored faith in the justice system, which has faced criticism in the past for failing to secure convictions in similar cases, especially in cases where the victims are children.

Goddard’s case serves as a reminder that no one is above the law and that justice can prevail.

It is a testament to the tireless efforts of everyone involved in the case from the parents and children, the police investigating team, psychologists, prosecutors and all other roleplayers.

The fact that Goddard was free for so long was a source of frustration for many people, who felt that he was able to evade justice.

However, the sentencing has hopefully brought a sense of closure for the victims and their families.

Goddard has been granted leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal and it remains to be seen whether his convictions and sentencing will be upheld.

However, despite what the future may hold, the fact that he is currently behind bars serves as a victory for justice.

It sends a clear message that those who commit such heinous crimes will be held accountable for their actions, and that the justice system is capable of delivering justice.

We do not want people that abuse children walking free among us. This case is also a reminder of the importance of speaking up and reporting abuse.