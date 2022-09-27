Our Viewpoint | Government needs to tackle bully boy tactics in business

Witness Reporter

The impact of South Africa’s multiple areas of difficulty for the successful running of industries continues to mess up our country’s chances of attracting the investment we need for much-needed jobs.

While Eskom’s ineptitude is perhaps the most significant barrier to luring foreign money to our shores right now, there are other more insidious factors that government urgently needs to address.

In yesterday’s newspaper, we carried an update on the activities of the so-called construction mafias in South Africa, and specifically in KwaZulu-Natal, from the perspective of Lindie Fourie of the bargaining council for the civil engineering industry.

As shown in the piece, thugs will go to great lengths to intimidate construction industry owners to muscle in on their projects.

No business transaction can ever be legitimately successful when it’s conducted in the presence of weapons.

While those who demand contracts are often not waving their guns around, the fact that they come to meetings heavily armed is nothing less than an act of extreme intimidation. If they don’t get their way, they simply shut down the project. This costs employees their salaries as their work is halted. Industry owners also suffer penalties for late delivery on projects as a result of this. Doing business under these circumstances is untenable.

The result is not only a loss of investment but also a loss of skills as people who can leave the country go elsewhere, to places where these kinds of problems don’t exist.

With them, they take their skills and any future contribution they could have made to building our country. And, we’ve all seen what an exit of experience and skills meant for Eskom.

Government must help the industry by ousting these thugs and making them see that their bully boy tactics will not be tolerated. They have to get serious about protecting legitimate business in KZN.