Our Viewpoint | Government underspending

It’s mind-boggling how government departments underspend on their budgets when so much is still needed in the country.

During the year The Witness went on various inspections with political parties and government officials to schools, hospitals and police stations and saw first-hand the neglected and poor state some were in.

From these excursions it is evident that there is much that needs to be done to improve these facilities.

Department underspending is a disservice to the citizens of the country and robs us of a better-quality life.

Last week the KZN Social Development Department came under fire from Scopa for underspending. But according to the department, it is not to blame.

Its spokesperson, Mhlaba Memela, said the national government was managing a project and had appointed a consulting company to run the project.

However, the contract between the national government and the company expired before the project was completed.

Does it really matter which sector of government is to blame for the underspending when the fact remains that money was not spent?

For a huge chunk of South Africans, underspending on their household budgets are unheard of, yet government departments underspend by millions every year when so much can be done with the money.

Underspending affects service delivery, economic growth and job creation.

There needs to be proper systems in place where employees in these departments have clearly defined roles in managing budgets so when these budgets are not spent, someone is held accountable.

The supply chain management needs to run smoothly, with the various roleplayers working together to eliminate delays.

Then there is of course red tape and the various approvals and permissions needed before any project can go ahead.

If all the role-players do their jobs properly there will be no delays.

Underspending must be accounted for and those responsible for it, properly sanctioned.