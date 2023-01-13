Our Viewpoint | Gun crime is out of control in KwaZulu-Natal

Witness Reporter

Gun crime is now way out of control in KwaZulu-Natal. If anyone thought the level of violent crime in the province would recede after Christmas, they have been proved wrong, given the unacceptable number of attacks on people with guns already this year.

We are covering multiple stories right now where people going about their daily lives have been the target of armed criminals.

The scene of the shootout in Pelham, where a couple was held up and their son was shot during an armed robbery on Wednesday. Photo: Nwabiso Dlamini

Msunduzi worker Noxolo Dimba was gunned down in her Imbali home on Wednesday last week. On the same day, former journalist Phangisile Mtshali and her friend were shot dead in Estcourt.

There was the Ashburton murder of Phillip Gill last week which sent ripples of shock through the quiet community.

If top police structures think they can counter this onslaught with new, wet-behind-the-ears recruits, they are wrong.

We reported on the murder of Sokela Zondi (46) Ndeleshane in Pietermaritzburg, who was shot six times in the head in front of his wife and children on Sunday evening during load shedding.

In Pelham on Wednesday, a couple was held up by armed men who fired shots in broad daylight, shooting their son in the knee.

A Richie road resident was shot in the leg on Tuesday night in a robbery as he and his wife returned home.

We’re told that armed robberies in the Scottsville area are rife, by the way.

Ward 23 councillor Sbongumusa Zuma spoke of an upsurge in robberies at gunpoint, targeting women-led households.

The people of KwaZulu-Natal are under siege in their homes, on their streets, in their cars and at work by heavily armed gunmen who carry out robberies and assassinations at a terrifying rate.

We need experienced detectives focusing only on gun crime, roadblocks and visible policing on a sustained basis. We need a functioning dog unit. KZN people need arrests and convictions urgently. Our lives may well depend on it.