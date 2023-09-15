Our Viewpoint | Haffejee judgment

By Our Viewpoint

The family of murdered struggle stalwart Hoosen Haffejee has waited 46 years for the closure that comes with the vindication of their belief that Haffejee’s death in police custody in 1977 was at the hands of security branch officers, and not by suicide, which the previous inquest maintained.

Wednesday’s judgment in the second inquest into Haffejee’s death brought to light the common practice of writing off the deaths of tortured anti-apartheid activists as suicides to cover up the horrific abuse these victims endured. This has been the reality for many families of freedom fighters, who were told their loved one committed suicide under police custody.

Haffejee’s family never believed the story told to them, that Haffejee hanged himself in his cell.

While it is tragic that his mother, father and older brother died without experiencing the sense of justice Wednesday’s ruling provided, the family’s persistence despite the ruling of the first inquest, has been instrumental in not only acquiring long-awaited closure for the family, but validating the beliefs of many similarly affected families regarding cover-ups in their loved one’s deaths.

Just as the 2017 victory in the second inquest into Ahmed Timol’s death in police custody, which bore strong resemblance to that of Haffejee’s case inspired his family to revisit the evidence, this second inquest judgment will no doubt provide hope and renewed assurance to many other families who have also carried the burden of believing they were lied to about their loved one’s cause of death during the struggle.

The judgment in Haffejee’s reopened inquest should be lauded as not just justice for Haffejee, but an opportunity for vindication and hope for closure for many families who have been robbed of justice.

It is also an opportunity to finally bring Haffejee’s surviving perpetrators to book, as well as those who were indirectly responsible for turning a blind eye and attempting to cover up apartheid’s atrocities.