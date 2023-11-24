Our Viewpoint | Healthcare advances transcends all borders

By Our Viewpoint

Since the dawn of medicine in the 16th Century, science has made progress in understanding, preventing and treating bacterial and viral infections.

The departure from superstition and mystical approaches to medicine paved the way for the development of vaccines and antibiotics that have saved millions of lives globally.

Recent advances in biotechnology have heralded a new era in scientific discovery that has had a profound impact on public health in the 21st Century.

Sadly, global inequality means many advancements remain beyond the reach of third-world countries.

The lack of access to modern medical drugs, technology and healthcare resources, coupled with the impact of poverty, creates new global public health threats.

The rise of drug-resistant microbes is one such threat. This alarming trend now ranks among the top 10 global public health concerns, according to experts.

The consequences of this development are particularly pronounced in the third world, where healthcare costs are high, overcrowding is common and education on the proper use of antibiotics is often inadequate.

In response to the rise of drug-resistant microbes, scientists are turning to viruses themselves in the battle against illness-causing bacteria. Bioengineers are harnessing the power of viruses to target and eliminate harmful bacteria.

Scientists are also on the brink of a significant breakthrough in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), a global health emergency affecting two billion people. Clinical trials for a new TB vaccine are under way, offering hope in curbing a disease that claimed 1,6 million lives in 2021.

While concerns about ethical practices in the pharmaceutical industry are at times valid, it is crucial to invest in medical science.

Wealthy nations need to increase funding of global healthcare. The need for effective vaccines and antibiotics transcends politics and borders.