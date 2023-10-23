Our Viewpoint | Homeless on city streets

By Akheel Sewsunker

Last Friday’s lead in The Witness was about the municipality being in talks with the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to deal with the growing number of homeless people on our streets.

In November last year, the South Coast Herald wrote that Santaco was being applauded for its work to rid the Port Shepstone CBD of criminals living on the streets. The newspaper said the town had been overrun by vagrants, criminals and drugs traffickers, and that businesses were suffering and shoppers and elderly were being robbed daily. Sound familiar?

In Port Shepstone, Santaco was running patrols which helped keep crime down. But, Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said last Thursday that the city was not in agreement with the methods used by Santaco in Port Shepstone, favouring an approach where the homeless are taken through programmes to rehabilitate them.

ALSO READ | Blaze at informal settlement leaves scores homeless in Cinderella Park

Santaco spokesperson Sifiso Shangase previously told The Witness that taxi ranks need to be respected and taken care of as public places, and as a place of work for the taxi industry.

The Hlokomela campaign is part of Santaco’s efforts to work closely with taxi associations to promote safety in the industry. As part of this, they work with law enforcement and municipalities to confiscate alcohol and drugs at ranks. He said they also “removed vagrants because they also sell these drugs, smoke them and end up robbing passengers”.

In last Friday’s article, Shangase highlighted the resistance Santaco faced from drug dealers in Port Shepstone and admitted the situation became violent. We have had instances of taxi operators allegedly burning the belongings of vagrants in the city.

ALSO READ | PICS | One dead, over 300 left homeless after shack fire in KZN

The last thing we want is a state of conflict between taxi operators and the homeless or drug syndicates in our streets. While clamping down on crime should be a pressing priority, this is a matter which needs diplomacy and humanity, and must be handled very carefully