Our Viewpoint | Honouring Mandela

Ten years ago, South Africa and the world bid farewell to a true icon, Nelson Mandela. His death resulted in grief, mourning and provided an opportunity for deep reflection on our national journey since 1994.

Our reflection on the 10 years after Mandela’s death cannot exclude an acknowledgement that many of the problems we face today have their roots in a much broader history and context.

In the decade that has passed since his death, South Africa has experienced profound challenges in the form of state capture; an increase in endemic corruption; the devastating impact of Covid-19; flooding and climate change; unrest and the failed insurrection; an acceleration of municipal service delivery failures, the collapse of our rail system and the current port emergency; and of course, the prolonged energy crisis.

It is a lengthy litany of depressing issues that collectively should have resulted in a catastrophic implosion of society as we know it.

Yet it hasn’t, and pausing to ponder this point, leads to a hopeful conclusion regarding the strength and durability of the macro-structure of SA.

Broadly this means that our institutional framework is strong, not just in terms of pivotal institutions like treasury, the reserve bank and Chapter Nine institutions amongst others but including our broader private sector regulatory systems.

The macro framework also includes civil society structures that play an immense and invaluable role in keeping our society together and safe.

As we reflect on the past 10 years, we cannot help asking the questions: “What would Mandela have said and what would he have done differently?

The Nelson Mandela Foundation in commemorating the ten years since Mandela’s death has opened an exhibition titled “Nelson Mandela is dead … Nobody is coming to save us” highlighted the fact that Madiba was not infallible, nor could he single-handedly solve the problems facing the country.

As we grapple with our problems it is important to recognise that no single individual can remedy all our challenges, no matter how iconic they may be.

The responsibility to address our nation’s problems falls upon all of us, the citizens of this country.