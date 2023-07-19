Our Viewpoint | IFP’s bickering is the main threat to the party

By Witness Reporter

The internal battles within the IFP, which in recent years has shown phenomenal growth in KwaZulu-Natal, is a major threat to opposition parties’ campaign to dislodge the ANC from power in the province.

In yesterday’s front page story, The Witness reported some IFP senior leaders have expressed their wish to have the party’s current president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, suspended.

This after some IFP members had continued to wear party T-shirts bearing the face of Hlabisa instead of that of the organisation’s founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as prescribed by the party’s influential national council.

According to Hlabisa’s detractors, the IFP president was inciting his supporters within the party to defy the IFP national council’s resolution for party members to don T-shirts bearing Buthelezi’s face.

The bickering within the IFP happens as the party is gearing up for an epic battle with the ANC in next year’s general elections.

To achieve its electoral objective, the IFP went to the extent of forming an alliance with the DA, creating a formidable arsenal against the ANC.

However, given the simmering tensions within the IFP, there is a real risk that the party could implode on the eve of a crucial election.

History has proven that internal divisions are the main reason political parties across the globe lose support.

When the ANC lost several municipalities in KZN during the 2021 municipal elections, even ruling party leaders conceded that the loss was due to internal divisions.

The NFP, which happens to be an IFP splinter party, now has a single seat in the KZN legislature, a major drop compared to the six it secured in the 2014 provincial elections – thanks to the internal divisions.

If not stopped in time, the IFP’s internal wrangles will certainly result in loss of support for the party, putting to rest the organisation’s goal of dislodging the ANC from power in KZN in next year’s polls.