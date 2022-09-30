Our Viewpoint | Imagine living in a world without birds

Witness Reporter

Globally, many bird species are in decline.

That was the sobering message delivered in the four-yearly State of the World’s Birds report released this week by Birdlife International.

In addition, one in eight bird species is threatened with extinction.

As humans continue to pollute our environment, there is scant regard for the effects of leaving the detritus of the way we live our lives for the planet to process.

Through generations of indoctrination, humans have taught their offspring that rape of the planet is okay, as long as humans are not too severely impacted.

The results are seen in examples like bird species now being threatened.

Climate change is no myth.

The effects on the animal kingdom, from fields of plastic, floating in the seas to the extent that it’s being found in the fish people eat, to bleached coral beds and polluted waterways, are dealt with as if they are mere inconveniences. Humans have created a catastrophic situation, which demands a heroic global response.

The fact that our interventions in the natural state of the planet are resulting in the annihilation of species is unconscionable.

In South Africa, we have to start cleaning up after ourselves to protect our birdlife, animals, insects and the wider environment.

Our predilection for tossing plastics into the veld and rivers is tantamount to sabotage of the natural environment on which we rely for life, yet there are little consequences.

When we’re struggling to get so much right, caring for the planet comes low down on the priorities of many.

But, a world without birds is a terrible thought. We need to teach our children that the ecosystems that support wildlife are nothing less than sacred.

We can also all start by getting behind recycling initiatives. It’s easy to do. There’s no excuse not to.